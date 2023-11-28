Natixis Purchases 261,187 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Natixis boosted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,187 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $62,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.8 %

TXN stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.36. The company has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

