Natixis Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Natixis grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 887,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.7% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Natixis’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $327,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.9% in the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $388.37. 21,900,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,171,906. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.73 and a twelve month high of $393.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $367.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.68.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

