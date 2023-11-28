Natixis Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Natixis reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 626,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,030 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.8% of Natixis’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Natixis’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $103,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $151.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,676. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.58.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
