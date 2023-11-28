Natixis Sells 19,940 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Natixis lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 19,940 shares during the quarter. The Cigna Group makes up 0.5% of Natixis’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Natixis’ holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $67,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.85. 473,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,363. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.24 and a 200 day moving average of $282.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

