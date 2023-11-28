Natixis Sells 208,567 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 208,567 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Alphabet by 94,153.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $31,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock valued at $23,396,736 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $137.72. 8,282,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,653,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.70 and its 200-day moving average is $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

