Natixis Sells 45,541 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Natixis decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,014 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45,541 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $31,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,443 shares of company stock worth $5,574,845. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

View Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.61. The stock had a trading volume of 840,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,621. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.