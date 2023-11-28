Natixis Sells 50,000 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Natixis lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $49,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.66. 3,971,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,459,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.63. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.