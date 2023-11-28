Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ NAII opened at $5.92 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

