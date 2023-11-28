Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Natural Alternatives International Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ NAII opened at $5.92 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
