Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 523,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTS. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $2,738,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 48.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $518,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $96,829.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $96,829.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 57,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $479,955.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,498,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,336,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,333 shares of company stock worth $3,824,078 over the last ninety days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVTS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.92. 167,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,162. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.09.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

