NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.77

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 55342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NGMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,113 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,719,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,275,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,809,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 493,005 shares during the last quarter.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

