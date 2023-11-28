Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 47,192 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 88,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 62.31, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27.

About Neptune Digital Assets

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.