NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Down 5.5%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.85. 94,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 280,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
NET Power Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55.
In other NET Power news, General Counsel James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $131,241.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 91,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $131,241.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 91,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 76,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,089,592.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,907.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,894. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.
NET Power Company Profile
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
