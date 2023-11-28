NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Down 5.5%

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.85. 94,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 280,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

NET Power Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NET Power news, General Counsel James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $131,241.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 91,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $131,241.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 91,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 76,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,089,592.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,907.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,894. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

NET Power Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NET Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,149,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in NET Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

