NetApp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%.

NetApp Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. 2,538,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,279. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.09. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total value of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,026 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 391,771 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 66,369 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair downgraded NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.84.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.