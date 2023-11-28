NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion. NetApp also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.64-1.74 EPS.

NetApp Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,462,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in NetApp by 3.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

