NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-1.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. NetApp also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.05-6.25 EPS.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.08 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded NetApp from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.84.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,670.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,217,468. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

