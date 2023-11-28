Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Trimmed by Ossiam

Ossiam lowered its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Netflix were worth $29,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $477.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,658. The company has a market capitalization of $208.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

