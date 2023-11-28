Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NBH traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 39,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,431. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.16.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2,382.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $550,000.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

