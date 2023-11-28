New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.21 target price on shares of New Age Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.
