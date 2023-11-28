New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Up 4.7%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. Approximately 128,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 225,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on NFGC shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NFGC

New Found Gold Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.36.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts predict that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in New Found Gold by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in New Found Gold by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.