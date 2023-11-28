New Gold (TSE:NGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.00

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 1100419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27, a PEG ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.61.

New Gold last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$270.07 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1098575 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$123,708.00. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$151,240.50. Also, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$123,708.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

