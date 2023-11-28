New Gold (TSE:NGD) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.00

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.00, with a volume of 1100419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on New Gold
New Gold Price Performance
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$270.07 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1098575 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$123,708.00. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse sold 88,965 shares of New Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$151,240.50. Also, Senior Officer Sean William Keating sold 67,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$123,708.00. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
About New Gold
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Gold
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.