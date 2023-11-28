New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.75

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 9178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.
New World Development Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.
New World Development Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
New World Development Company Profile
New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.
