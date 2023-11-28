New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,042,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,160 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 63,418 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares in the company, valued at $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.14. 2,590,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,697,407. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

