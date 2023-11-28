NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Shares Purchased by Lingotto Investment Management LLP

Lingotto Investment Management LLP raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,958,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198,763 shares during the quarter. NexGen Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lingotto Investment Management LLP owned 0.60% of NexGen Energy worth $13,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

NXE traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,006,525. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.66, a current ratio of 13.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NexGen Energy

(Free Report)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.