NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Stock Down 2.2 %
NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About NexGen Energy
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NexGen Energy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lemonade nears breakout, short interest surges, analysts bearish
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.