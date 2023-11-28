NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of TSE NXE traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,218. The company has a current ratio of 13.66, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.99.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

