NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 40,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NEXON Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NEXOY stock traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$21.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,075. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.35. NEXON has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$25.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie began coverage on shares of NEXON in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About NEXON

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

