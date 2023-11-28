Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.32) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.19) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NFG traded down GBX 6.61 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 743.39 ($9.39). 29,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,530. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 656.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 667.86. Next 15 Group has a 52 week low of GBX 542 ($6.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 859 ($10.85). The company has a market cap of £741.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,859.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

