Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.32) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.05% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.19) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Next 15 Group
Next 15 Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Next 15 Group Company Profile
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Next 15 Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Receive News & Ratings for Next 15 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next 15 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.