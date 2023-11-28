NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Decreased by Mirova

Mirova cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,498 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 0.8% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.32. 4,768,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,986,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

