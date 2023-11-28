NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.16

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.16 and last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 190600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

NextSource Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$199.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

