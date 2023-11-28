NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 489.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,774 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 248,892 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in NIKE were worth $33,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.98. 3,578,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,327,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.98%.

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

