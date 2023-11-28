Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 3.2%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 6,878,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 50,978,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Get Nikola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKLA

Nikola Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of ($1.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.52 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,475.52% and a negative return on equity of 151.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Nikola by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nikola in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nikola by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nikola by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.17% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.