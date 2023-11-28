NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.28

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (TSE:NB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.28 and last traded at C$4.40, with a volume of 12469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

NioCorp Developments Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$149.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.22.

NioCorp Developments (TSE:NB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

