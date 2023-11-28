NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,203 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $17,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NMI by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,575,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after buying an additional 134,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NMI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,833,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,595,000 after buying an additional 83,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMIH opened at $27.15 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NMIH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.