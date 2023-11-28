Nordstrom (JWN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN):

11/28/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/22/2023 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2023 – Nordstrom had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

11/7/2023 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2023 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Nordstrom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Nordstrom stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,492,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

