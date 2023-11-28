Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mirova

Mirova lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,070 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.75. 496,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,161. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

