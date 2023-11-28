Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Up 4,976.9% in November

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 4,976.9% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 115,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,158. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

