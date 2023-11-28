Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Holdings Cut by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,819,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,763 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.96% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $62,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,699 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 254,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $732,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $25,067.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,015.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,762 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.91.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

