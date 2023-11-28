NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Up 2.5%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.11. 82,012 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,186,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 33.31, a current ratio of 33.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ethan Schutt purchased 23,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $85,000.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,797.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

