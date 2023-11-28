Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Novartis by 49.5% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NVS traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.08. 247,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

