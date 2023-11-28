NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Trading Down 3.4%

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.51. Approximately 92,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,385,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NovoCure Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

