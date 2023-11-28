Numerai GP LLC Acquires New Shares in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in SI-BONE by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $992,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in SI-BONE by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Transactions at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,777.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $36,225.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,777.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,521 shares of company stock worth $1,213,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on SIBN

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 72,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 9.74. The company has a market cap of $735.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.99. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $29.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.56.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.