Numerai GP LLC Invests $273,000 in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.96. 24,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 124.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

