Numerai GP LLC Invests $295,000 in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 44.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,212,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Shake Shack by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,920,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.89. The stock had a trading volume of 200,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,037. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.89. Shake Shack Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $80.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,560.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.