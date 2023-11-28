Numerai GP LLC Invests $419,000 in TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TORM by 234.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,963,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TORM by 5,904.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 966,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TORM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,066,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TORM by 145.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,151,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,850,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TORM during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,933,000.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ TRMD traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.95. 1,066,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,223. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TORM plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

TORM Increases Dividend

About TORM

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.50%. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. TORM’s payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

(Free Report)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.