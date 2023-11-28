Numerai GP LLC Lowers Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Numerai GP LLC decreased its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,562 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,997 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth about $7,506,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1,632.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 1,126,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,314,000. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 1,228,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 835,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,393 shares of company stock valued at $166,602. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.89. 320,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $353.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.94 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. Research analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EGHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $4.00 to $3.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.26.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

