Numerai GP LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,939,000 after buying an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after buying an additional 122,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 480,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNOB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConnectOne Bancorp

In other news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,704.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

