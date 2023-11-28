Numerai GP LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 6,941,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,519,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.