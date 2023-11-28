Numerai GP LLC Makes New $488,000 Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on CCL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Macquarie cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.72. 6,941,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,519,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Alibaba is down more than 10% since earnings, now what?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- ULTA stock is setting up to swing for the fences
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 stocks for the Christmas wishlist: Hoping for a pullback
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.