Numerai GP LLC Makes New $922,000 Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 16.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 63,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,272. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.26. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $32,488.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,697.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 1,802 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $36,112.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,341.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,622 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $32,488.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,401,697.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,529 shares of company stock worth $291,106. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

