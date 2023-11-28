Numerai GP LLC Purchases New Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 450,421 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,615,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,181,371. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,253.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director James Fowler bought 70,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,253.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $970,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,148,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,134.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,570,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,000 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lumen Technologies from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.09.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

