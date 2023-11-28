Numerai GP LLC Purchases New Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 92,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,504,000 after buying an additional 242,979 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NOW by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 678,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,551,000 after purchasing an additional 105,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NOW by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after buying an additional 128,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 76,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,841. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $14.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

