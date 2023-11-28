Numerai GP LLC Purchases Shares of 66,958 American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,958 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Numerai GP LLC owned approximately 0.20% of American Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,842,000 after buying an additional 429,879 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 68.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 970,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 395,826 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 941.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 287,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of American Software in the second quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,836,000 after buying an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSWA shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

American Software Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 27,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,766. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $343.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.71. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $15.88.

American Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

Featured Articles

